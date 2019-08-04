{{featured_button_text}}
BoyDamianLeon.JPG

PARENTS: Amanda Anne Gill and Thomas Leon Anderson, of Cato

DATE: July 24, 2019

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 1.5 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Wayne Gill and Libra Gill

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Deborah Anderson and Peter Anderson

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0