Daniel Mitchell Leader

PARENTS: Patricia Elizabeth Leader and Theodore Harold Leader Sr., of Auburn

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

DATE: March 30, 2021

WEIGHT: 8.7 pounds

SIBLINGS: Bruce and Adam Leader

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Bruce and Donna Thurston

