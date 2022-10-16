 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dawson James Farrell

PARENTS: Ashley Ann Farrell and Nicholas James Farrell, of Auburn

SEX: Male

DATE: Sept. 26, 2022

SIZE: 6 pounds, 13 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

Zoe Davis

Zoe Davis

PARENTS: Courtney Bush and Christopher Davis, of Port Byron

