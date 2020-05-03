Duncan Miles Ahart and Ashton Jeffery Ahart

Ahart

PARENTS: Samantha Ashley Dixon and Dylan Matthew Ahart, of Auburn

DATE: April 20, 2020

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

