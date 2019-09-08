{{featured_button_text}}
Elaina

PARENTS: Calista Rose Olson and Keith Lee Hendrix Jr., of Auburn

DATE: Aug. 28, 2019

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Phyllis R. Lane and Michael S. Lane

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Melissa A. Ponto and Carmen A. Ponto

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0