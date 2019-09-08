PARENTS: Calista Rose Olson and Keith Lee Hendrix Jr., of Auburn
DATE: Aug. 28, 2019
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Phyllis R. Lane and Michael S. Lane
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Melissa A. Ponto and Carmen A. Ponto
PARENTS: Calista Rose Olson and Keith Lee Hendrix Jr., of Auburn
DATE: Aug. 28, 2019
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Phyllis R. Lane and Michael S. Lane
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Melissa A. Ponto and Carmen A. Ponto
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.