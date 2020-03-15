Elaina Rae Espada

Elaina Rae Espada

PARENTS: Shayla Marie McKeen and Mark William Espadaa, of Weedsport

DATE: March 4, 2020

WEIGHT: 6.15 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community Hospital

