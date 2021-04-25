 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elijah Vroman

Elijah Vroman

{{featured_button_text}}

PARENTS: Ryanne Vroman and Eric Vroman, of Port Byron

DATE: April 12, 2021

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 4 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Aubrey Frigon

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Patricia Bozeat Doris Vroman

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Darryl Bozeat

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News