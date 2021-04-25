Elijah Vroman

PARENTS: Ryanne Vroman and Eric Vroman, of Port Byron
DATE: April 12, 2021
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 4 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Aubrey Frigon
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Patricia Bozeat Doris Vroman
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Darryl Bozeat
PARENTS: Ryanne Vroman and Eric Vroman, of Port Byron
DATE: April 12, 2021
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 4 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Aubrey Frigon
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Patricia Bozeat Doris Vroman
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Darryl Bozeat
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.