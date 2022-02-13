Elizabeth Ila Walsh Feb 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PARENTS: Lisa Marie Palladino-Walsh and Robert Adam Walsh, of AuburnDATE: Jan. 11, 2022SIZE: 8 pounds, 11 ouncesSEX: FemaleHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Kinsley Gabriella Plis PARENTS: Malyssa Pietra van der Werff and Joseph Edward Plis, of Auburn Luke David Pratt PARENTS: Angela Marie Dyson and David Lee Pratt Jr., of Union Springs Emmett James Johnson PARENTS: Alicia L. Johnson and Eric J. Johnson II, of Auburn Miststasia Marie Thomas PARENTS: Jessica Marie Overstreet and Eric Lashawn Thomas, of Auburn