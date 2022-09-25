Elizabeth Marie Birthwell

PARENTS: Kaitlin Michelle Hackett and Connor Joseph Birthwell, of Auburn
SEX: Female
DATE: Sept. 7, 2022
SIZE: 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
PARENTS: Tammy Lynn Quimby and Timothy Mitchell Quimby, of Auburn
PARENTS: Ashley Allen and Joseph Whiffen IV, of Montezuma
PARENTS: Allison Elizabeth Leone and Joseph Robert-James Carlberg, of Auburn
PARENTS: Amy Schavemaker and Tyler Schavemaker, of Cayuga
PARENTS: Misty Marie Copp, of Auburn
PARENTS: Tina Marie White and Adonaias Joaquin Morales Velasquez, of Scipio Center
PARENTS: Kimberly Violet Parker and Jeffery Allan Parker, of Auburn
PARENTS: Jade Symone Council, of Auburn, and William Anthony Helms, of Binghamton
PARENTS: Elizabeth Ann Bushnell and Brady Patrick Jenner, of Auburn
PARENTS: Ann Marie Carnicelli and Todd Muldoon Cottrell, of Auburn
