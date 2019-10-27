{{featured_button_text}}
Laird

PARENTS: Brittny Sizemore Laird and Justin Richard Laird, of Fort Lupton, Colorado

HOSPITAL: East Morgan County Hospital, Brush, Colorado

DATE: July 5, 2019

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 15 ounces

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Stacie Marie Lawhorn, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Silas James Sizemore III, of Hartselle, Alabama

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Scott and Patricia Laird, formerly of Auburn, now residing in Erie, Colorado

GREAT-GRANDMOTHER: Shirley N. Bayus, of Auburn

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0