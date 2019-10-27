PARENTS: Brittny Sizemore Laird and Justin Richard Laird, of Fort Lupton, Colorado
HOSPITAL: East Morgan County Hospital, Brush, Colorado
DATE: July 5, 2019
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 15 ounces
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Stacie Marie Lawhorn, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Silas James Sizemore III, of Hartselle, Alabama
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Scott and Patricia Laird, formerly of Auburn, now residing in Erie, Colorado
GREAT-GRANDMOTHER: Shirley N. Bayus, of Auburn