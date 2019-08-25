{{featured_button_text}}
PARENTS: Jennifer Leigh Forgham and Cody Allen Forgham, of Port Byron

DATE: Aug. 6, 2019

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 3 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jerry and Jean Locastro

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Timothy and Joy Forgham

