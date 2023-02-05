Ellory Rae Rice Feb 5, 2023 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Alexis Rae DeChick, of Union Springs, and Jonathan Elery Rice, of AuburnSEX: FemaleDATE: Jan. 24, 2023SIZE: 7 pounds, 9.2 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Hospitals Medicine Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Piper Anne Alfred PARENTS: Cheyanna Elizabeth Alfred and Justin Tyler Alfred, of Auburn William Erikson Burroughs PARENTS: Tiffanie Diane Welshonse and Austin Patrik Burroughs, of Auburn Abigail McKenzie Guthrie PARENTS: Lorie Mae Guthrie and Shane Michael Guthrie, of Seneca Falls