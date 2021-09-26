Eloise Sage Tinti

PARENTS: Leslie Claire Tinti and Erik Richard Tinti, of Auburn
DATE: Sept. 17, 2021
SIZE: 7 pounds, 1.4 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Mena Tinti, 5, and Violet Tinti, 2
PARENTS: Haley Nicole Penird and Sevon Leshawn Harris, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kylie Marie O'Connor and Carmen Louis O'Connor, of Weedsport
PARENTS: Laura Ann Waldron and Heath Michael Waldron, of Savannah
PARENTS: Mylinh Rae' Bowens and Justin Richard David, of Auburn
PARENTS: Erica Lin Johnston and Nicholas Gerard Johnston, of Cayuga
PARENTS: Sheena Marie Pitcher and Andrew Pitcher, of Auburn
PARENTS: Tess Leeann Clements and Ramon Antonio Fierro, of Weedsport
PARENTS: Kayla Marie Eygnor and Dustin Patrick Caskinett, of Auburn
PARENTS: Sarah E. Pacyliak and Todd Nolan, of Auburn
PARENTS: Meghan Sova and Raymond Sova, of Philadelphia
