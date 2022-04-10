Elyse Lilly Mae Murray Apr 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PARENTS: Casandra Ett Quinn and Laeron Murray, of AuburnDATE: March 23, 2022SIZE: 5.01 poundsSEX: FemaleHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Carmine Christopher and Lorenzo Thomas Kustyn PARENTS: Kiley Kustyn and Michael Kustyn, of Port Byron Madison May Ketcham PARENTS: Kimberly Ann Togni and Jeremy Wayne Ketcham, of Auburn Marcella Anne Westmiller PARENTS: Alyssa Nicole Eaddy and Jonathan Joseph Westmiller, of Auburn Oriana Monroe Harris PARENTS: Kayce Riley McCadden and Matthew John Harris, of Port Byron Waylon Roy Burt PARENTS: Brandy Lynn Burt and Arthur Henry Burt IV, of Cayuga William Louis Sharp PARENTS: Tiffini Marie Sharp, of Port Byron, and Rodney Lee Sharp Jr., of Auburn Mateo Tank Muñiz PARENTS: Chanelè Destiny Bullock and Giovanni Jacob Muñiz, of Auburn Isaac Arthur Griffin PARENTS: Ashley Nicole Zeitz and Luke Francis Griffin, of Auburn