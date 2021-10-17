 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emmett Xavier Golem

Golem

PARENTS: Catlin Ruth Golem and Ethan Wilmarth Golem, of Weedsport

DATE: Oct. 5, 2021

SIZE: 8 pounds, .4 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: John and Chrissey Borst

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Todd Golem, Jody Wilmarth

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News