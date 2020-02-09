Endora Beatrice Knapp

PARENTS: Samantha Beatrice Knapp, of Auburn

DATE: Jan. 26, 2020

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 10 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Tabitha Knapp

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Doreen Gourlay

