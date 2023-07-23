Enzo Jay McDougle Jul 23, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Haley Marie Lukins and Te'Von Akeem Shabazz McDougle, of AuburnSEX: MaleDATE: July 14, 2023SIZE: 8 pounds, 3 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Grace Heaven Dyson PARENTS: Jaelee Alizibith Dyson and Joe Michael Trathen, of Auburn Sophie Kathleen Delaney PARENTS: Delainey Rose LeCuyer and Joseph Robert Delaney, of Auburn Sawyer Charles Nanna PARENTS: Heidi Mae Nanna and Steven Christopher Nanna, of Cayuga