Evelyn Hanna-Grace McEvers Feb 27, 2022 PARENTS: Rebecca Michelle McEvers and Brandon Wayne McEvers, of AuburnDATE: Feb. 11, 2022SIZE: 6 pounds, 10 ouncesSEX: FemaleHOSPITAL: Auburn CommunitySIBLINGS: Kaden, Sampson, Celeste