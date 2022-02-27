 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Evelyn Hanna-Grace McEvers

  • 0
Evelyn

PARENTS: Rebecca Michelle McEvers and Brandon Wayne McEvers, of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 11, 2022

SIZE: 6 pounds, 10 ounces

SEX: Female

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Kaden, Sampson, Celeste

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Azylon Dashawn Hawkins

Azylon Dashawn Hawkins

PARENTS: Quinayzhu Margurite Leola Agee-Atkins, of Auburn, and Aysean Jahmeir Hawkins, of Syracuse

Max Robert Ryan

Max Robert Ryan

PARENTS: Nathan John Ryan and Kate Siobhan Gannon, of Union Springs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News