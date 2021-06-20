Evelyn Jean Ball

PARENTS: Macayla Rochelle Ball and Jeremy Michael Ball, of Auburn
DATE: June 2, 2021
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 5 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: James and Teressa Klink
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: George and Barbara Ball
PARENTS: Marissa Emma-Jean Kopp, of Weedsport, and Joseph Ivan Mark Hares, of Auburn
PARENTS: Destiny Rose Dennis and Allen Lanier Session, of Auburn
PARENTS: Elizabeth Hoskins and Aaron Hoskins, of Auburn
PARENTS: Meghan Marie Fedigan and Gregory Patrick Fedigan, of Auburn
PARENTS: Colleen Elizabeth Chalker and Justin E. Murphy, of Auburn
PARENTS: Eleanor Anna Younger and Parker Thomas Meaker, of Auburn
PARENTS: Casey Joelle Emperato and Brandon Michael Emperato, of Auburn
PARENTS: MyKaela Faye Turner and Mitchelle Louis Buehler, of Seneca Falls
PARENTS: Kimberly Ann Chamberlain and David James Hamm, of Auburn
PARENTS: Melissa Cherise Bowers and Randy John Hanley, of Cayuga
