Evelyn Jean Ball

Evelyn

PARENTS: Macayla Rochelle Ball and Jeremy Michael Ball, of Auburn

DATE: June 2, 2021

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 5 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: James and Teressa Klink

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: George and Barbara Ball

