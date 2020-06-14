EverLee Lynne-Marie Morey

EverLee

PARENTS: Mariah Ann Harder and Scott Robert Morey, of Moravia

DATE: May 17, 2020

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 5 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Kerryn Rio, Anthony Morey

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jessica Rose, Dwayne Lahnert

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Scott R. Morey, Lynne Morey

