EverLee Lynne-Marie Morey

PARENTS: Mariah Ann Harder and Scott Robert Morey, of Moravia
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 5 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Kerryn Rio, Anthony Morey
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jessica Rose, Dwayne Lahnert
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Scott R. Morey, Lynne Morey
