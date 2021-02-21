 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ezekiel Alexander James Burke

Ezekiel Alexander James Burke

{{featured_button_text}}
Ezekiel

PARENTS: Justine Dale Flora and Bryer Zachary Burke, of Jordan

DATE: Feb. 13, 2021

WEIGHT: 6 pounds, 14 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News