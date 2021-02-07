Ezra Winter-Lynn Miner

PARENTS: Morgan May Green and Samuel Weston Miner, of Cato
DATE: Jan. 6, 2021
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Gerald and Yvonne Green
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Raymond and Donna Miner
PARENTS: Morgan May Green and Samuel Weston Miner, of Cato
DATE: Jan. 6, 2021
WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 9.8 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Gerald and Yvonne Green
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Raymond and Donna Miner
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.