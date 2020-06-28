Frankie Armani Eldredge

Frankie Armani Eldredge

{{featured_button_text}}
Frankie

PARENTS: Danielle Marie Williams and Frank Hague Eldredge Jr., of Seneca Falls

DATE: June 11, 2020

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 15 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Jayce L. Stymus

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News