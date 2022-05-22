 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gemini Elaine Moon

Moon

PARENTS: Brittany Lee Moon and Richard James Moon IV, of Auburn

SEX: Female

DATE: May 10, 2022

SIZE: 5 pounds, 10 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Chance Descoteaux

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Kim Moon, Richard Moon III

