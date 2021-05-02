 Skip to main content
Giavanna Grace Stock

Giavanna

PARENTS: Jennie Patience Wellott and Matthew Frederick Stock, of Auburn

DATE: April 9, 2021

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 1 ounce

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Gregg and Prudence Wellott

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: William and Shirley Stock

