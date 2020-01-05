{{featured_button_text}}
Muniz

PARENTS: Kaylee Alvarado and Giovanni Muniz, of Auburn

DATE: Dec. 17, 2019

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Elijah King, Kahlani Queen

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Terri Alvarado, Annie Perez

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jose Alvarado, George L. Perez

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0