Gracelynn Enedina Michelle Morales White

White

PARENTS: Tina Marie White and Adonaias Joaquin Morales Velasquez, of Scipio Center

SEX: Female

DATE: Aug. 22, 2022

SIZE: 6 pounds, 12 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

