 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gracie Kay Lester

  • 0

PARENTS: Rachael Marie Snyder, of Auburn, and Dale Lester

SEX: Female

DATE: Nov. 5, 2022

SIZE: 6 pounds, 9 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News