PARENTS: Nikole Kristine Vitetta and Sebastiano Lino Vassallo, of Auburn
DATE: Dec. 5, 2019
WEIGHT: 9 pounds, .07 ounces
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Gianna Vassallo
PARENTS: Nikole Kristine Vitetta and Sebastiano Lino Vassallo, of Auburn
DATE: Dec. 5, 2019
WEIGHT: 9 pounds, .07 ounces
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Gianna Vassallo
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.