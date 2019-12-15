{{featured_button_text}}
Graciela

PARENTS: Nikole Kristine Vitetta and Sebastiano Lino Vassallo, of Auburn

DATE: Dec. 5, 2019

WEIGHT: 9 pounds, .07 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Gianna Vassallo

