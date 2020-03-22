Grayson Jeffery Karschner

PARENTS: Hayley Nichole Karschner

DATE: March 12, 2020

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 14 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: June and Jude Priano, Earl Karschner

