Greyson Erwin Nichols

PARENTS: Mariah Rosalie Nichols, of Auburn
DATE: May 25, 2021
SIZE: 6 pounds, 7 ounces, 18.5 inches
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Carionna Hopkins, Natalie Nichols, Justin Lafler Jr.
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Rosalie Nichols, Erwin Nichols
PARENTS: Mariah Rosalie Nichols, of Auburn
DATE: May 25, 2021
SIZE: 6 pounds, 7 ounces, 18.5 inches
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Carionna Hopkins, Natalie Nichols, Justin Lafler Jr.
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Rosalie Nichols, Erwin Nichols
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
PARENTS: Marissa Emma-Jean Kopp, of Weedsport, and Joseph Ivan Mark Hares, of Auburn
PARENTS: Destiny Rose Dennis and Allen Lanier Session, of Auburn
PARENTS: Elizabeth Hoskins and Aaron Hoskins, of Auburn
PARENTS: Meghan Marie Fedigan and Gregory Patrick Fedigan, of Auburn
PARENTS: Colleen Elizabeth Chalker and Justin E. Murphy, of Auburn
PARENTS: Eleanor Anna Younger and Parker Thomas Meaker, of Auburn
PARENTS: Casey Joelle Emperato and Brandon Michael Emperato, of Auburn
PARENTS: MyKaela Faye Turner and Mitchelle Louis Buehler, of Seneca Falls
PARENTS: Kimberly Ann Chamberlain and David James Hamm, of Auburn
PARENTS: Melissa Cherise Bowers and Randy John Hanley, of Cayuga
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.