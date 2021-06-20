 Skip to main content
Greyson Erwin Nichols

Greyson

PARENTS: Mariah Rosalie Nichols, of Auburn

DATE: May 25, 2021

SIZE: 6 pounds, 7 ounces, 18.5 inches

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Carionna Hopkins, Natalie Nichols, Justin Lafler Jr. 

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Rosalie Nichols, Erwin Nichols

