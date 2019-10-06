PARENTS: Ashley Elizabeth Huband and Corey Frederick Huband, of Port Byron
DATE: Sept. 23, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 4 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
PARENTS: Ashley Elizabeth Huband and Corey Frederick Huband, of Port Byron
DATE: Sept. 23, 2019
Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.
WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 4 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.