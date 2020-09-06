 Skip to main content
Hattie Sylvia Horan

Hattie

PARENTS: Scott and Jamie Horan

DATE: Aug. 6, 2020

SIZE: 6 pounds, 13 ounces, 19 inches long

SIBLINGS: Wyatt Horan, Jessica Horan and Daniel Horan

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: David and Sheila Lee

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Sylvia Hemmer

