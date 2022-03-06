Hendryx Lionel Graham

PARENTS: TIffany Louise Suhey and Trenton James Graham, of Auburn
DATE: Feb. 21, 2022
SIZE: 8 pounds, 10 ounces
SEX: Male
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
SIBLINGS: Mykah Graham (brother)
PARENTS: Katherine Melissa Allen and Christopher Duane Allen, of Scipio Center
PARENTS: Megan Draheim and Drequan Alonzo Thomas, of Auburn
PARENTS: Rebecca Michelle McEvers and Brandon Wayne McEvers, of Auburn
PARENTS: Katie Elizabeth Lupo and Sean Joseph Sweeney, of Moravia
PARENTS: Nikki Cox and Rick Cox, of Auburn
PARENTS: Jennifer Leigh Forgham and Cody Allen Forgham, of Port Byron
PARENTS: Matthew and Chelsea O’Connor, of Port Byron
PARENTS: Deanna Lynn Taro and Jacob Harley David Taro, of Auburn
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.