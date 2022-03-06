 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hendryx Lionel Graham

Graham

PARENTS: TIffany Louise Suhey and Trenton James Graham, of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 21, 2022

SIZE: 8 pounds, 10 ounces

SEX: Male

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Mykah Graham (brother)

