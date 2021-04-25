Hudson James McNabb

PARENTS: Jessica Martens McNabb and John McNabb Jr., of Waterloo
DATE: April 9, 2021
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
SIBLINGS: Carter, 5
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: John and Kim Martens, of Port Byron
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: John and Donna McNabb, of Auburn
PARENTS: Patricia Elizabeth Leader and Theodore Harold Leader Sr., of Auburn
PARENTS: Shelina M. Johnson and Carl Alexander Southard, of Cato
PARENTS: Katie Marie Neild and Dustin Michael Neild, of Auburn
PARENTS: Cheyenne Nicole McLeod and Lavante Alexander McLeod, of Auburn
PARENTS: Brittany Lynn Laird and Christopher Allen Knapp, of Seneca Falls
PARENTS: Sarah Kirkey and Shane Kirkey, of Groton
PARENTS: Kaitlyn Quinn Gilfus and Christopher Scott Smith, of Weedsport
PARENTS: Natasha Marie Ecker and Hank Kornelis deGlee, of Auburn
PARENTS: Erica Lynn Fingold and Christopher Adam Pearson, of Weedsport
PARENTS: Chela Caroline Love and Russell Eugene Robinson, of Auburn
