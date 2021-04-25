 Skip to main content
Hudson James McNabb

McNabb

PARENTS: Jessica Martens McNabb and John McNabb Jr., of Waterloo

DATE: April 9, 2021

WEIGHT: 8 pounds

SIBLINGS: Carter, 5

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: John and Kim Martens, of Port Byron

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: John and Donna McNabb, of Auburn

