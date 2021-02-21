 Skip to main content
Isabel Mae Young

Young

PARENTS: Crystal Ann Young, of Auburn

DATE: Feb. 8, 2021

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 9 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Gabriel Bachman, Rachel Bachman, Luke Young

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Barb Morgan

