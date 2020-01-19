Izzabella Rose and Jaxxon Jacob Bacon

Izzabella Rose and Jaxxon Jacob Bacon

TwinsJaxxonIzzobella.JPG

PARENTS: Casey Lyn Bacon, of Auburn

DATE: Jan. 6, 2020

WEIGHT: Izzabella: 5 pounds, 5.4 ounces; Jaxxon: 4 pounds, 1.7 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Emma, Aiden, Tyler, Gabriel

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tammy Saphara, Todd Clark

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News