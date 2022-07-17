Jace Travis Alexander Hale Jul 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Jessica Diana Leigh Hale and Tyler Charles Walczyk, of AuburnSEX: MaleDATE: June 30, 2022SIZE: 8.15 poundsHOSPITAL: Auburn Community 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lorelai Austyn Alisha Mahunik PARENTS: Samantha Lynn Mahunik, of Port Byron Everlee Kayla Sanford PARENTS: Brittany Anne Belcher and Jordan Lee Sanford, of Auburn Hera Ivy Everlee Tillinghast PARENTS: Michelle Tillinghast and Leann Tillinghast, of Auburn Liam John Hollfelder PARENTS: Ashley Michele Hollfelder, of Port Byron, and Matthew John Hollfelder, of Auburn Carter Michael Schmid PARENTS: April Myst Wiggins and Tyler William Schmid, of Auburn Kinslee June Bort PARENTS: Jeanna June Bort and Brandon Lee Bort, of Martville