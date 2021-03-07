 Skip to main content
Jack William Guy

Jack William Guy

PARENTS: Courtney Guy and Thomas Guy, of Port Byron

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

DATE: Feb. 22, 2021

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 12 ounces

SIBLINGS: Thomas and Aurora

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Donna and David Hunt

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Michele Pacholyk

