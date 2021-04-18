 Skip to main content
Jacob Kornelis deGlee

PARENTS: Natasha Marie Ecker and Hank Kornelis deGlee, of Auburn

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

DATE: March 25, 2021

WEIGHT: 9.3 pounds

