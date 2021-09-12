Jameson Levi Caskinett

PARENTS: Kayla Marie Eygnor and Dustin Patrick Caskinett, of Auburn
DATE: Aug. 27, 2021
SIZE: 6 pounds, 2 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jeanne Deon and Keith Eygnor
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Marcey Jensen, Stuart Caskinett
PARENTS: Kayla Marie Eygnor and Dustin Patrick Caskinett, of Auburn
DATE: Aug. 27, 2021
SIZE: 6 pounds, 2 ounces
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jeanne Deon and Keith Eygnor
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Marcey Jensen, Stuart Caskinett
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.