Ja'Moura Marsay McGriff

Ja'Moura

PARENTS: Tauena Arianna Bowman and Jorri M. McGriff, of Auburn

DATE: Aug. 10, 2020

WEIGHT: 6.09 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Ja'liyah McGriff and Jeremiah McGriff

