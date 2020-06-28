Jaxon Sincerbeaux

Jaxon Sincerbeaux

Jaxon

PARENTS: Jessica Beardsley and Alex Sincerbeaux, of Auburn

DATE: June 11, 2020

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 2 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Jeffrey and Susan Beardsley

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Tiffany Hoijer Paul Sincerbeaux

