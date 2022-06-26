Johnny Everett Adsitt Jun 26, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PARENTS: Gwendalynn Marie Adsitt and Nathan Andrew Adsitt, of MoraviaSEX: MaleDATE: June 7, 2022SIZE: 8 pounds, 2 ouncesHOSPITAL: Auburn CommunitySIBLINGS: Bryce Adsitt and Addalynn Adsitt 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Freya Nichole Sylvester PARENTS: Nichole Elizabeth Sylvester and Michael Brandon Sylvester, of Cayuga Shay Danny Finnegan PARENTS: Miya Michelle Finnegan and Caleb Kenneth Finnegan, of Auburn Akeela Dae Danner PARENTS: Amber Dawn Danner and Matt James Danner, of Weedsport