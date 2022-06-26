 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnny Everett Adsitt

  • 0
Adsitt

PARENTS: Gwendalynn Marie Adsitt and Nathan Andrew Adsitt, of Moravia

SEX: Male

DATE: June 7, 2022

SIZE: 8 pounds, 2 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Bryce Adsitt and Addalynn Adsitt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News