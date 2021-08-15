Jordyn Alexzander Taylor
PARENTS: Heather Lynn Currier and Chad Michael Flynn, of Auburn
DATE: July 28, 2021
SIZE: 5.8 pounds
HOSPITAL: Auburn Community
Related to this story
Most Popular
PARENTS: Samantha Stewart and William Morrissey III, of Auburn
PARENTS: Danielle Rose Utterback and Joshua Smith Anderson, of Auburn
PARENTS: Shannon Christine Swift and William Ronald Swift, of Belleville, Illinois
PARENTS: Kaitlin Morrissette and Zach Morrissette, of Auburn
PARENTS: Sara Casler and Paul Casler, of Port Byron
PARENTS: Samantha Stewart and William Morrissey III, of Auburn
PARENTS: Michelle Muirhead and Christopher Muirhead, of Auburn
PARENTS: Gabriel Nanciann Lastine and Derrick Anthony Thomas II, of Auburn