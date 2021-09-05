 Skip to main content
Josephine Marion Sova

Sova

PARENTS: Meghan Sova and Raymond Sova, of Philadelphia

DATE: Aug. 28, 2021

SIZE: 7 pounds, 11 ounces

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Nancy and Andy Rindfleisch, of Union Springs

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Bob and Elaine Sova, of Syracuse

