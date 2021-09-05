Josephine Marion Sova

PARENTS: Meghan Sova and Raymond Sova, of Philadelphia
DATE: Aug. 28, 2021
SIZE: 7 pounds, 11 ounces
MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Nancy and Andy Rindfleisch, of Union Springs
PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Bob and Elaine Sova, of Syracuse
PARENTS: Erica Lin Johnston and Nicholas Gerard Johnston, of Cayuga
PARENTS: Sarah E. Pacyliak and Todd Nolan, of Auburn
PARENTS: Carolynn G. Turner and Jonathan E. Turner, of Auburn
PARENTS: Danell Denise Gamache and Neil Johnathan Woodward, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kelley Page Priano and Richard Arthur Smith Jr., of Auburn
PARENTS: Samantha M. Dougan and Bradley E. Dougan, of Auburn
PARENTS: Madison Olivia Knapp and Kyle William Knapp, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kayla Ann Wells and Kenneth Dell Sanderson, of Auburn
PARENTS: Kristen Marie Frost and James Harold Frost, of Auburn
PARENTS: Heather Lynn Currier and Chad Michael Flynn, of Auburn
