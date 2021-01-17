 Skip to main content
June Marie DeLuca

June Marie DeLuca

DeLuca

PARENTS: Meghan Maria DeLuca and Patrick Joseph DeLuca, of Auburn

DATE: Dec. 16, 2020

WEIGHT: 8 pounds, 5 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: John and Dora Exner

PATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Steve and Sue DeLuca

