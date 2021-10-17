 Skip to main content
Kaena Marie Slater

Slater

PARENTS: Rebecca Anne Manrow, of Elbridge

DATE: Oct. 8, 2021

SIZE: 7.69 pounds

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Melanie Manrow

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Mike and Cathy Manrow, aunt Patricia Goodman

