Kaison Louis Schroeder

Kaison Louis Schroeder

Schroeder

PARENTS: Katie Lynn Schroeder, of Waterloo

DATE: Sept. 14, 2021

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

MATERNAL GRANDPARENTS: Beth Schroeder

