Kashiem Love Thomas Williams Jr.

Kashiem Love Thomas Williams Jr.

Kashiem

PARENTS: Brittany Jean Ferris, of Auburn

DATE: Aug. 4, 2020

WEIGHT: 7 pounds, 11.2 ounces

HOSPITAL: Auburn Community

SIBLINGS: Gaven Bradford, 9, Graysen Bradford, 5, Brai'Elle Bradford, 2

